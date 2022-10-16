AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 7
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 7 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2022 Week 7 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25 Maryland Terrapins 5-2 (NR)
24 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (14)
23 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 (16)
22 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (NR)
21 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (T22)
20 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (T22)
19 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (21)
18 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (17)
17 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (24)
16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (14)
15 Utah Utes 5-2 (20)
14 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (8)
13 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (10)
12 Syracuse Orange 6-0 (18)
11 USC Trojans 6-1 (7)
10 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (12)
9 TCU Horned Frogs 6-0 (13)
8 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (11)
7 Ole Miss Rebels 7-0 (9)
6 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (3)
5 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (5)
4 Clemson Tigers 7-0 (4)
3 Tennessee Volunteers 6-0 (6)
2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)
