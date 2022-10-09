AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2022 Week 6 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25 James Madison Dukes 5-0 (NR)
24 Texas Longhorns 4-2 (NR)
23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-2 (NR)
22 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (24)
21 Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 (19)
– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 6
20 Syracuse Orange 5-0 (22)
19 Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 (13)
18 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 (23)
17 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (20)
16 Utah Utes 4-2 (11)
15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (15)
14 NC State Wolfpack 5-1 (14)
13 TCU Horned Frogs 5-0 (17)
12 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (18)
11 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (12)
10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (10)
9 Ole Miss Rebels 6-0 (9)
8 Tennessee Volunteers 5-0 (8)
7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (9)
6 USC Trojans 6-0 (6)
– Coaches Poll Prediction: Week 6
5 Clemson Tigers 6-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3)
2 Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 (2)
1 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1)
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings