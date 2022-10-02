What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 5? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
AP Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 5
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 5 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 Florida State Seminoles 4-1 (23)
24 Baylor Bears 3-2 (16)
23 Cincinnati Bearcats 4-1 (NR)
22 Syracuse Orange 5-0 (NR)
21 Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (25)
20 Kansas Jayhawks 5-0 (NR)
19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-1 (22)
18 Washington Huskies 4-1 (15)
17 TCU Horned Frogs 4-0 (NR)
16 UCLA Bruins 5-0 (NR)
15 BYU Cougars 4-1 (19)
14 NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (10)
13 Oregon Ducks 4-1 (13)
12 Utah Utes 4-1 (12)
11 Kentucky Wildcats 4-1 (7)
10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (11)
9 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (8)
8 Ole Miss Rebels 5-0 (14)
7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (9)
6 USC Trojans 5-0 (6)
