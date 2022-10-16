AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 7

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

25 Tulane Green Wave 6-1 115 (NR)

24 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 150 (16)

23 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 155 (14)

22 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 210 (NR)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 321 (21)

20 Texas Longhorns 5-2 368 (T22)

19 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 414 (T22)

18 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 433 (24)

17 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 599 (17)

16 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 629 (10)

15 Utah Utes 5-2 715 (20)

14 Syracuse Orange 6-0 751 (18)

13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 790 (14)

12 USC Trojans 6-1 861 (7)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 913 (8)

10 Oregon Ducks 5-1 953 (12)

9 UCLA Bruins 6-0 1048 (11)

8 TCU Horned Frogs 6-0 1166 (13)

7 Ole Miss Rebels 7-0 1173 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 1232 (3)

5 Clemson Tigers 7-0 1336 (4)

4 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 1384 (5)

3 Tennessee Volunteers 6-0 1474 (6)

15 1st place votes

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 1509 (2)

17 1st place votes

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1530 (1)

31 1st place votes



