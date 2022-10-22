Akron vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Akron vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Akron (1-6), Kent State (2-5)

Akron vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

If the passing game is going the Zips have a chance to make this interesting.

Kent State’s defense continues to be decent, but it can be thrown on with everyone combining to hover around a 70% completion rate.

Demarcus Irons might not be Patrick Mahomes, but the Akron passing game under first year head coach Joe Moorhead is good for well over 200 yards per game and can push for a whole lot more if everything breaks right.

He has to go off because …

Why Kent State Will Win

There’s absolutely no Akron running game.

The Zips are dead last in the nation in rushing averaging 67 yards per game partly because the offensive line that can’t run block is the worst in the country in pass protection.

Kent State might be all about its offense and the high-octane FlashFast style, but the defense could use a bit of a break. It’s not going to have to worry about anything on the ground, the absent pass rush should make an appearance, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a closer game than the Golden Flashes might like.

Akron might be losing, but it’s been competitive lately with passing game doing a little bit to keep up. It won’t be enough as the offense comes up with a good balance, 500 yards or more overall, and pulls away late.

Akron vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 41, Akron 27

Line: Kent State -16.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Akron vs Kent State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

