Air Force vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Air Force vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time:10:30 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Air Force (4-2), UNLV (4-2)

Air Force vs UNLV Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

Which Air Force team is going to show up?

There were injury problems in the loss to Wyoming a few weeks ago, but last week it couldn’t get things moving against a mediocre Utah State D in a 34-27 loss.

But if and when it gets going, no one is stopping what’s coming.

UNLV couldn’t handle the San Jose State running game last week in a 40-7 loss, and now it gets a jacked up Air Force attack that should be able to attack the outside of the Rebel defense and rip off big things.

Air Force still leads the nation in rushing, it’s great at controlling the clock, and it holds the ball for close to 36 minutes per game. However …

Why UNLV Will Win

Yeah, the Air Force offense was great against Northern Iowa, Colorado, and Nevada. Those three aren’t exactly Georgia defensively.

UNLV might not have been able to get anything going against San Jose State, but the pressure from the defensive front should at least be enough to get into the Air Force backfield.

Make the Falcon offense rush, hope for takeaways. Air Force has given it up multiple times in four of the six games, and UNLV is +8 on the year in turnover margin.

The problem, though, is …

What’s Going To Happen

Air Force will always have the ball.

UNLV’s defense is great on third downs, but the offense isn’t. Time of possession hasn’t been a problem, but Air Force is so good at milking the clock and making defenses panic a bit.

Air Force might not stomp on the Rebel D, but it’ll make up for the problems last week against Utah State by owning the clock in the fourth quarter to get out alive.

Air Force vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Air Force 26, UNLV 17

Line: Air Force -10, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Air Force vs UNLV Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

