ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

By October 28, 2022 5:47 pm

ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 9 games including Notre Dame at Syracuse, Miami at Virginia, Wake Forest at Louisville 

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 53-17, ATS 37-31-2, o/u 46-23-1

Thursday, October 27

Virginia Tech at NC State

Prediction: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 10
Line: NC State -13.5, o/u: 39.5
Final Score: NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21

Saturday, October 29

Georgia Tech at Florida State

12:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -24.5, o/u: 47.5

Boston College at UConn

12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line:Boston College -7.5, o/u: 44.5

Notre Dame at Syracuse

12:00 ABC
Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: 47.5

Miami at Virginia

12:30 ESPN3
Line: Miami -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Wake Forest at Louisville

3:30 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -3.5, o/u: 62.5

Pitt at North Carolina

8:00 ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 64.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

