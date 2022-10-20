ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

By October 19, 2022 9:00 pm

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games: Syracuse at Clemson, Duke at Miami, Boston College at Wake Forest, Pitt at Louisville 

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 50-15, ATS 33-30-2, o/u 44-20-1

Thursday, October 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech

7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia Tech -3, o/u: 47

Saturday, October 22

Syracuse at Clemson

12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 49.5

Duke at Miami

12:30 ESPN3
Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 49.5

Boston College at Wake Forest

3:30 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -20.5, o/u: 61

Pitt at Louisville

8:00 ACC Network
Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 55

