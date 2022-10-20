ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games: Syracuse at Clemson, Duke at Miami, Boston College at Wake Forest, Pitt at Louisville

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 50-15, ATS 33-30-2, o/u 44-20-1

Thursday, October 20

7:30 ESPN

Line: Georgia Tech -3, o/u: 47

Saturday, October 22

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 49.5

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 49.5

3:30 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -20.5, o/u: 61

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 55

