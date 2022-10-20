ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 8 games: Syracuse at Clemson, Duke at Miami, Boston College at Wake Forest, Pitt at Louisville
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 50-15, ATS 33-30-2, o/u 44-20-1
Thursday, October 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech
7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia Tech -3, o/u: 47
Saturday, October 22
Syracuse at Clemson
12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 49.5
Duke at Miami
12:30 ESPN3
Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 49.5
Boston College at Wake Forest
3:30 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -20.5, o/u: 61
Pitt at Louisville
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 55
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race