ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 5 games, highlighted by NC State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Florida State and Virginia at Duke
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 39-8, ATS 21-24-2, o/u 35-11-1
Saturday, October 1
Louisville at Boston College
12:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -15.5, o/u: 51
Wake Forest at Florida State
3:30, ABC
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 64
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
3:30, ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -9.5, o/u: 51.5
Wagner at Syracuse
5:00, ACC Network/ESPN+
Line: Syracuse -55, o/u: 60
NC State at Clemson
7:30, ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 39.5
Virginia at Duke
7:30, ESPN3
Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 49
Georgia Tech at Pitt
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -22, o/u: 49
Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
