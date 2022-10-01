ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 5 games, highlighted by NC State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Florida State and Virginia at Duke

Results So Far

Straight Up 39-8, ATS 21-24-2, o/u 35-11-1

Saturday, October 1

12:00, ACC Network

Line: Louisville -15.5, o/u: 51

3:30, ABC

Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 64

3:30, ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -9.5, o/u: 51.5

5:00, ACC Network/ESPN+

Line: Syracuse -55, o/u: 60

7:30, ABC

Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 39.5

7:30, ESPN3

Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 49

8:00, ACC Network

Line: Pitt -22, o/u: 49

