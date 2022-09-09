Wyoming vs Northern Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Wyoming vs Northern Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: Wyoming (1-1), Northern Colorado (0-1)

Wyoming vs Northern Colorado Game Preview

Why Northern Colorado Will Win

The Bears have an offense.

The defense is questionable – to be nice about it – but the offense should be able to throw and throw some more.

Tulsa’s Davis Brin hit Wyoming for 460 yards and three scores in the 40-37 double-overtime loss to the Cowboys, and now it’s the turn of the two big name Northern Colorado passers.

Former Washington Husky Jacob Sirmon and former Michigan Wolverine Dylan McCaffrey combined for 425 yards and four scores in the 46-34 loss to Houston Baptist. The O will keep winging it, but …

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Northern Colorado defense – it’s an issue.

Houston Baptist has a strong offense, but it was unstoppable in the 46-34 win with over 300 passing yard and over 200 on the ground. The D forced four Bear takeaways.

Wyoming should dominate the turnover margin, QB Andrew Peasley should come up with another good game after spreading it around against Tulsa and pulling the game out of the fire.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Wyoming. It’s not going to give up 521 yards and for a second week in a row, but Northern Colorado will get its shots in.

There hasn’t been any consistency so far over the first two Cowboy games, and this one won’t make a whole lot of sense, either. Both offenses will move, but three takeaways will make things easier for the home side as it pulls away in the second half.

Wyoming vs Northern Colorado Prediction, Line

Wyoming 38, Northern Colorado 13

Line: Wyoming -23, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Wyoming vs Northern Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

