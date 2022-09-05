Wisconsin vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Wisconsin vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Wisconsin (1-0), Washington State (1-0)

Wisconsin vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

Yeah, Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0, and yeah, the overall final defensive stats were just fine, but the secondary is still a work in progress.

The Redbirds marched down the field on the first drive, but the UW D came though with a 100-yard pick six to all but end the game in the first quarter.

Now the Badgers get to deal with Cameron Ward.

The Incarnate Word transfer quarterback didn’t set the world on fire in Wazzu’s 24-17 win over Idaho, but the running game was okay – helped by former Badger Nakia Watson’s 117 yards – and the passing game was hardly awful.

Now it’s time for Ward to turn it loose.

On the other side, the Cougar defense that came up with seven sacks and lived in the Vandal backfield should apply consistent pressure, but …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin got its tune-up in.

It wasn’t quite as dominant as it should’ve been on the ground – a 96-yard Braelon Allen touchdown run made the overall stats better than the running game was – but Graham Mertz was terrific. He threw with confidence, was poised, and he looked like he’s ready to finally breakthrough.

Granted, that was against Illinois State, but it was a good first tune-up. Meanwhile, Idaho stayed alive against the Cougars with enough big plays through the air to make it interesting.

The Badger D, though, will be the backstop. It’ll get consistent pressure on Ward, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Be careful here. Wisconsin and its great defense traditionally has issues with the sharper, more sophisticated passing teams that test the secondary midrange to deep. Ward will get his shots in.

The problem will be the Badger power on the offensive front. It wasn’t quite there against Illinois State – again, despite the stats – but it’ll take over in the second half here.

There will be a few scary moments, but Wisconsin will have the ball for well over 35 minutes as it wears down the Cougars.

Wisconsin vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 34, Washington State 16

Line: Wisconsin -17.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Wisconsin vs Washington State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

