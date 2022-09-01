Wisconsin vs Illinois State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Wisconsin vs Illinois State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Wisconsin (0-0), Illinois State (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Rankings 1-131 After Week 0

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wisconsin vs Illinois State Game Preview

Why Illinois State Will Win

The Redbirds aren’t going to bring much with the offense, but the defense will get after it.

They’ve got enough in place to make a few plays behind the line, the D should once again be good at bending without breaking, and the front isn’t going to be a total pushover against the run.

As always when it comes to dealing with the Badgers, if you can force takeaways, you have a chance to make things interesting. This D will attack, but …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Wisconsin Will Win

There won’t be nearly enough offense to do much against one of the nation’s best defenses.

Illinois State only averaged 3.6 yards per carry and won’t come up with anything down the field with the passing game. For a defense that has to retool a bit and get the secondary in place, this is the perfect scrimmage to ease into the season.

Yes, Illinois State has a decent defense, but the Badgers won’t do anything crazy. The new style of offense will try to take a few more shots than normal – again, this is the team to play if you’re Wisconsin and want to test things out – and the defense should be able to make up for any mistakes.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

The Badgers will be able to call their shot in the first game against an FCS team since 2014.

The Illinois State defense really is good enough to come up with a few shots and make the Wisconsin offense work a bit, but the only drama here will be whether or not the road team gets on the board.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Wisconsin vs Illinois State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 45, Illinois State 0

Line: Wisconsin -33, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Wisconsin vs Illinois State Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams