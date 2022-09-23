Western Michigan vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Western Michigan vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Western Michigan (1-2), San Jose State (1-1)

Western Michigan vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The Broncos should be a bit more into a groove – at least if all goes according to plan.

They’ll coming off the rough loss to Pitt, but they’ve been able to spread out their first three games a bit. San Jose State might be rested, but they haven’t played in two weeks since the loss at Auburn.

The Spartan running game hasn’t worked yet, the offensive front hasn’t generated a push, and Western Michigan should be able to take advantage of it. This is a far better Bronco team than it’s been able to show so far – playing Pitt and Michigan State matters.

However …

Why San Jose State Will Win

Western Michigan hasn’t shown much so far.

The downfield passing game isn’t there like it’s supposed to be, the defense struggled against Ball State even more than it did against the Power Five teams, and the pass rush isn’t there to take advantage of the problems on the Spartan offensive front.

Yeah, San Jose State hasn’t played for two weeks, but it pushed Auburn, it had time to get a little more work in, and it should be a bit sharper because …

What’s Going To Happen

The game starts at 9:30 pm Kalamazoo time.

It’s the late night game of the week that fits right into San Jose State’s wheelhouse time-wise.

That, and the Spartans should own the turnover margin. Western Michigan has turned it over seven times in the first three games, and San Jose State is +4 in turnover margin over the first two games.

It’ll be a tight game, but it’ll be interesting. The Spartans will win the mistake battle in a low-scoring fight that goes down to the final drives.

Western Michigan vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 27, Western Michigan 23

Line: San Jose State -7, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Western Michigan vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

