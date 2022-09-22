West Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Thursday, September 22

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 22

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: West Virginia (1-2), Virginia Tech (2-1)

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia deserves a better record than 1-2.

JT Daniels is playing well, the offense is moving, the offensive line is great, the attack is 11th in the nation in scoring and 13th in total yards per game, and really, the defense is far better than it looked against Kansas two weeks ago.

The stats might not be there, but the Mountaineers have the defensive front to hold up against a relatively punchless Virginia Tech offense. However, the D hasn’t done much to take the ball away so far. That has to change.

Virginia Tech gave it up five times in the opener against Old Dominion, and hasn’t given it up since. Be +2 in turnover margin, pull off the upset.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies stopped with the mistakes, and everything changed.

Along with stopping the turnovers, they’ve been flagged just ten times after getting hit with 15 penalties against ODU.

The running game isn’t coming up with big bursts, but it’s getting enough production to get by. The run defense has been a brick wall allowing 1.5 yards per carry, that’s leading to a slew of third-and-long situations, and that’s partly why this is one of the best Ds in America on third downs, allowing teams to convert just 17% of their chances.

On the flip side, for all of the positives on the West Virginia defense, it’s not coming up with third down stops, the team has its own penalty and turnover concerns, and …

What’s Going To Happen

JT Daniels along with the West Virginia running game will be too much.

Yes, Virginia Tech’s defense has been incredible so far. Yes, it currently ranks among the best in the nation. And yes, Old Dominion, Boston College, and Wofford don’t have the attacks the Mountaineers are bringing into town.

There won’t be the problems like there were against Old Dominion, but Hokie QB Grant Wells will throw a few picks, Daniels will get just enough time to work, and the West Virginia will keep clawing its way back into the season.

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 23

Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

