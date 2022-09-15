West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
West Virginia vs Towson How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0)
West Virginia vs Towson Game Preview
Why Towson Will Win
The Tigers have started the season hot with a 2-0 start, an overtime win over Bucknell, and a tough battle with Morgan State.
The offense has’t been anything amazing, but it controls the clock, it’s hitting the third down plays, and the defense is holding firm with good line play and toughness against the run.
West Virginia is struggling. It played well enough to potentially win its first two games, but it’s not winning the turnover battle, the secondary is having problems, and the defense that was supposed to be a plus got rocked by both Pitt and Kansas.
On the plus side …
Why West Virginia Will Win
The Mountaineers are moving the ball.
JT Daniels has been solid, the team has enough offensive weapons to spread it around, and there’s a good enough balance to do whatever it wants against the Towson D.
As good as the Tigers have been, they’re not generating enough consistent pressure. As long as West Virginia can slow down with the mistakes – four turnovers and 19 penalties in two games – is shouldn’t have a problem. The lines will take over.
What’s Going To Happen
West Virginia needs a reset.
With three road games in the next four dates and nothing easy the rest of the way, it has to get the defense to start making more big things happen on third downs, the offense has to control the tempo a bit better, and everything has to flip after the rough start.
Playing Towson won’t solve all of the problems, but after the way the season started, the home side is going to try.
West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Line
West Virginia 52, Towson 13
Line: West Virginia -37.5, o/u: 53.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
West Virginia vs Towson Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams