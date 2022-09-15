West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

West Virginia vs Towson How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

West Virginia vs Towson Game Preview

Why Towson Will Win

The Tigers have started the season hot with a 2-0 start, an overtime win over Bucknell, and a tough battle with Morgan State.

The offense has’t been anything amazing, but it controls the clock, it’s hitting the third down plays, and the defense is holding firm with good line play and toughness against the run.

West Virginia is struggling. It played well enough to potentially win its first two games, but it’s not winning the turnover battle, the secondary is having problems, and the defense that was supposed to be a plus got rocked by both Pitt and Kansas.

On the plus side …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers are moving the ball.

JT Daniels has been solid, the team has enough offensive weapons to spread it around, and there’s a good enough balance to do whatever it wants against the Towson D.

As good as the Tigers have been, they’re not generating enough consistent pressure. As long as West Virginia can slow down with the mistakes – four turnovers and 19 penalties in two games – is shouldn’t have a problem. The lines will take over.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia needs a reset.

With three road games in the next four dates and nothing easy the rest of the way, it has to get the defense to start making more big things happen on third downs, the offense has to control the tempo a bit better, and everything has to flip after the rough start.

Playing Towson won’t solve all of the problems, but after the way the season started, the home side is going to try.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Line

West Virginia 52, Towson 13

Line: West Virginia -37.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

West Virginia vs Towson Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams