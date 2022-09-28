Washington vs UCLA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30

Washington vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 30

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Washington (4-0), UCLA (4-0)

Washington vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

How else could this have possibly started any better?

Kalen DeBoer brings his offense over from Fresno State when he takes over the head coaching job, and it all explodes with over 300 passing yards every time out, the run defense shows up large against Michigan State and Stanford, and the team gets to 4-0 with four almost perfect performances.

The Huskies – thanks to Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. – lead the nation in passing, they’re third in the nation in sacks, the offensive line has been almost flawless, and it’s all working to set the stage for this.

UCLA has yet to be truly tested. Washington got to push past a few decent teams, but … Colorado? South Alabama? Bowling Green?

The Bruins have yet to see any semblance of a passing game that do what this group can, and they’re going to have to be ready to get really physical really fast.

On the plus side for the home team …

Why UCLA Will Win

The lines might be there to hold up.

Again, it’s not like the Bruins played a slew of killers, and they should’ve lost to South Alabama, but the run defense has been fantastic and the ground game cranked it up last week in the blowout over Colorado.

Granted, everyone is doing that to the Buffaloes, but just like Washington had four games to get ready to get the season going, UCLA had four easy dates to get everything in place for this.

The veterans are in the backfield who can handle the pressure, the offensive line has been great, and D is taking the ball away.

More than anything else, for the first time this year a defense should be able to pressure Penix. Keep Washington from having easy third down chances, keep the chains moving, and UCLA should be able to control the tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

Now THIS is Pac-12 after dark.

Can UCLA step up its game several notches. The consistency has been there, but the team’s focus and effort has gone in spurts.

The problem will be the Washington style. UCLA finally has to play a team that can hold up against the run, and Penix should be able to hit enough deep throws to open everything up.

It’ll be worth staying up for.

Washington vs UCLA Prediction, Line

Washington 34, UCLA 30

Line: Washington -3, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Washington vs UCLA Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

