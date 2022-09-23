Washington vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Washington vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Washington (3-0), Stanford (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

The Cardinal running game worked against USC.

It ripped apart Colgate, but that was expected. Against the Trojan D it kept bashing away with 221 yards and three scores – the offensive line looked better than it had in years.

The pass rush was solid in the first two games, Tanner McKee is an accurate enough passer to take advantage of a Washington defense that’s going to concentrate on EJ Smith and the running game, and the overall parts are in place to grind.

The team has only played two games, but the penalties haven’t been there – just seven in the two games – the kicking game has been solid, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Washington Will Win

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

Stanford fumbled it away six times in the first two games and gave up nine turnovers in all. Washington’s defense isn’t doing enough to take the ball away over three weeks, but if it can get a few turnovers it might be lights out.

Caleb Williams and USC ended up throwing for close to 350 yards and four touchdowns against the Cardinal, and now it’s Michael Penix Jr’s turn.

The former Indiana Hoosier has been unstoppable with close to 1,100 passing yards and ten touchdowns with one pick in the first three games. The O is fourth in the nation in yards, sixth in scoring, and everything is operating in midseason form.

– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The Husky win over Michigan State was almost perfect. It was a dominant performance, Penix Jr. continues to bomb away in Kalen DeBoer’s offense, and yet the team let up enough to get pushed this week to play a full four quarters.

Stanford won’t turn it over like it did in the first few games, and it’ll run just well enough to keep this from getting out of hand in the first half. However, Penix will be fantastic, the UW offense will be more balanced than it was against Michigan State, and the fantastic start will continue.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Washington vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Washington 37, Stanford 23

Line: Washington -13.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Washington vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams