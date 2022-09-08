Washington vs Portland State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Washington vs Portland State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington (1-0), Portland State (0-1)

Washington vs Portland State Game Preview

Why Portland State Will Win

The Vikings weren’t bad in the 21-17 loss to San Jose State.

It had the lead late in the game, but gave up a touchdown in the final 90 seconds as it slipped away.

They have the passing game to give Washington a problem – as long as there aren’t a slew of third down misfires and two picks like there were against San Jose State – and they have the ability to get to the quarterback and pressure Michael Penix Jr. and make him work more than Kent State did, because …

Why Washington Will Win

The Indiana transfer was brilliant against the Golden Flashes.

Granted, you could throw left-handed like Penix Jr. and crank up yards in chunks against the Kent State defense, but it was still impressive.

He threw for 345 yards and four scores, got the O moving right away, and he did exactly what everyone was looking for out of new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s attack.

Turnover margin was a problem for Portland State last year, and it was -3 in the loss to San Jose State. That’s not going to help because …

What’s Going To Happen

Washington’s defense is going to come out with a bit of an attitude after an okay performance.

The offensive side needs to get more out of the running game – that will come – but the defense that allowed 340 yards to Kent State will want to generate a bit more pressure. The D forced three takeaways last week, and it’ll match that against the Vikings.

Washington vs Portland State Prediction, Line

Washington 45, Portland State 13

Line: Washington -28.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Washington vs Portland State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

