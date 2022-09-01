Washington vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Washington vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Washington (0-0), Kent State (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The offense is still going to go 100 miles per hour, it’s going to still be dangerous, and it’s going to keep on pressing even without a slew of the stars form the last few years.

The running backs are very quick and can break off yards in chunks. There’s no chance Kent State can power away on the Dawg defensive front, but it can spread the defense out, get into space, and make big things happen while keeping the D on its heels.

Collin Schlee has been around long enough be ready to handle the starting quarterback gig – he was behind Dustin Crum over the last few years – and he has a loaded receiving corps to work with.

However …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Washington Will Win

Defense is optional at Kent State.

It was the worst in the MAC last season, it gave up more first downs than anyone in college football, and it can be moved on any way you want to try.

Washington’s offense is getting a reboot under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. gets to bomb away in the attack, the running backs are there, and the offensive line that needs a little bit to get it all together is playing the exact right defensive front to warm up.

The defense has the linebackers to keep the FlashFast style of offense from busting off too many big plays. The secondary might be replacing NFL corners, but it should be okay, the line won’t give up anything between the hashmarks, and there won’t be any issues as long as the O doesn’t have a problem with …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. That’s the only thing that can keep this from getting ugly.

Kent State might not bring a defense, but it will attack and take the ball away in bunches. The idea is for the D to do just enough to the O can do what it does.

Washington will win on its power. Penix Jr. is experienced enough to play within the flow of the game and not force anything, and this will be a much, much different start to the season – the Huskies lost 13-7 to Montana to kick off last year.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Washington vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Washington 40, Kent State 16

Line: Washington -23, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

– How every college coach does against the spread



Washington vs Kent State Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams