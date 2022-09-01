Washington State vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Washington State vs Idaho How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (0-0), Idaho (0-0)

Washington State vs Idaho Game Preview

Why Idaho Will Win

The Vandals have to get the pass rush going early and keep it rolling. That’s hard to do considering how the Washington State passing game works, but the pressure has to be there from the start.

Top pass rusher Charles Akanno might be done, but the Vandals have parts from several spots that can get into the backfield.

Get the pass rush working, use the rotation of running backs to work the clock a little bit – averaging 4.5 yards per carry like the O did last year would be wonderful – and …

Why Washington State Will Win

Settle in for the Cameron Ward show.

Washington State was able to get the former Incarnate Word star quarterback to come in and run the attack, and now, look out.

Idaho might have a pass rush, but it won’t be consistent enough to bother Ward.

Idaho might have a running game, but it almost certainly won’t be enough to control the tempo.

The Vandal secondary will be iffy – to be nice about it – and after a quarter or so to get the timing down, Wazzu’s offense should get into a nice groove.

What’s Going To Happen

Idaho won’t be a total pushover.

It doesn’t have the talent or personnel to pull this off, but this is one of those neighborhood games – the two schools are only about ten miles apart – that brings out a little more fight than normal.

But Washington State usually annihilates that team to the east.

That will last about ten minutes, and then the Washington State will pick apart the Vandal secondary clean. A few Idaho turnovers will turn this into a rout in the second half.

Washington State vs Idaho Prediction, Line

Washington State 52, Idaho 14

Line: Washington State -28.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Washington State vs Idaho Must See Rating: 2

