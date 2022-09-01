Wake Forest vs VMI prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Wake Forest vs VMI How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (0-0), VMI (0-0)

Wake Forest vs VMI Game Preview

Why VMI Will Win

How much has the Wake Forest defense improved?

It struggled last year – to be nice – against the teams that could run, and VMI will try to get its ground game going early with leading rusher Korey Bridy back working behind a decent front five.

QB Seth Morgan threw too many picks, but he did a good job of keeping the chains moving. This might not be a high-octane powerhouse of an attack, but the balance will be there, the defense should get a few good plays out of a secondary coming off a solid 2021, and …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The VMI pass rush won’t be there, and that’s going to quickly turn into a big, big problem.

The Demon Deacons need this game to break in QB Michael Griffis – with star Sam Hartman out indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition – and he should get plenty of time to work. The O will keep going fast, it’ll keep the Keydets on their heels, and there’s a good chance it puts this away after a few drives if everything works right.

As decent as the VMI offense will be this season, it’s going to dominate the clock. Against Wake Forest, taking advantage of the time of possession battle is a must, but that’s not happening here.

What’s Going To Happen

Hartman is a star for the attack, but the Wake Forest offense has the parts to keep on moving until he gets back.

The Demon Deacons will win on the lines, they’ll be balanced when they need to be, and they won’t take any big chances – they won’t need to.

VMI will come up with a few scoring drives, but not nearly enough of them to keep up with the pace Wake Forest will set right away.

Wake Forest vs VMI Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 48, VMI 13

Line: Wake Forest -32, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Wake Forest vs VMI Must See Rating: 1.5

