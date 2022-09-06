Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Wake Forest (1-0), Vanderbilt (2-0)

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

What’s the real Vanderbilt?

Is it the team that ripped through a gutted Hawaii squad, or is it the one that struggled to stop Elon in a 42-31 fight last weekend?

It might be a good 2-0 start for the team, but it caught a break with the Hawaii game – really, the program is totally starting over – and it had a hard time dealing with the Elon passing game.

This is an improved team, but there’s still a long, long way to go before it’s going to be consistent.

Wake Forest got its own warm-up in, and it turned out to be desperately needed with the new of star QB Sam Hartman having to take a leave of absence with a medical concern. Mitch Griffis stepped in and way brilliant in the blowout win over VMI, the running game worked, and the team looked and played like it’s getting up to speed without its leader.

If the Wake Forest offense works like it’s supposed to, Vanderbilt shouldn’t be able to keep up. However …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Maybe that is the real Vanderbilt.

Maybe it’s the team that ran all over Hawaii and continued to rumble through Elon. Maybe QB Mike Wright – who threw four touchdown passes last week and ran for two more – is just the sort of talent who can take the program up a few notches.

No, the D wasn’t anything special against Elon, but it did a nice job against the run, and that’s what has to come first this week. The Demon Deacons rumbled for over 200 yards against VMI, and while Griffis was great, Vandy will take its chances that the new young passer really can make the O go like normal.

Get the the Commodore offensive line in a lather for the third straight week, get the ground game working on that side, control the clock, and weather the storm of a few big pass plays. This team might be able to do that.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a fun moment for two of the smartest schools going to make a statement.

Vanderbilt is Vanderbilt, but it’s still a road game against an SEC school for Wake Forest. A good performance in a win might show that it really is good enough to push for the ACC title again in a shaky conference.

Wake Forest is Wake Forest, but it was still good enough to get to the conference championship game last year. A good performance in a win might show that Vanderbilt is on its way to something solid with a 3-0 start.

Wake Forest will get run on, but the passing game will take over when it has to.

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 37, Vanderbilt 20

Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

