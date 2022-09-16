Wake Forest vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Wake Forest vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (2-0), Liberty (2-0)

Wake Forest vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

It hasn’t been easy, but Liberty has somewhat quietly started 2-0 with nice wins over Southern Miss and UAB.

There isn’t the same explosion there was with Malik Willis under center, but the pass defense has been great, the nine takeaways have been massive, and the team is finding ways to win.

Wake Forest has been good over the first two games, but it isn’t generating a ton of defensive pressure, the offense hasn’t always been smooth, and it has to deal with a Flame defensive front that’s getting into the backfield.

As long as the takeaways continue, Liberty has a shot.

However …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Welcome back, Sam.

Wake Forest star QB Sam Hartman only missed one game with a blood clotting issue, and he was more than fine in the win over Vanderbilt hitting 18-of-27 passes for 300 yards and four scores with a whole lot of downfield plays happening.

The Demon Deacons aren’t getting enough respect for a team that played in the ACC Championship last year, but to be fair, rolling up VMI and Vanderbilt isn’t that big a deal.

Even so, the offense is rolling, the defense didn’t allow 300 yards in either of the two games, and everything looks back on track offensively.

If the Wake Forest passing game is humming, Liberty can’t keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Wake Forest passing game will be humming, and Liberty won’t be able to keep up.

Kaidon Salter has been fine under center for the Flames, and he’s running well, but he just isn’t accurate enough and the offense hasn’t been good enough to stay on the field. It’s not going to keep Hartman and company on the sidelines long enough.

Wake Forest vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 41, Liberty 23

Line: Wake Forest -16.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wake Forest vs Liberty Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

