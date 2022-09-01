Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wake Forest season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview

Head Coach: Dave Clawson, 51-48, 9th year at Wake Forest

23rd year overall, 141-127

2021 Preview: Overall: 11-3, Conference: 7-1

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Wake Forest Top 10 Players

Wake Forest Schedule & Analysis

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview 2022

Wake Forest shouldn’t be winning a lot of football games.

Everyone gushed a few years ago when Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern managed to get to the Big Ten Championship two times in three seasons. Northwestern is a brilliant school with an enrollment of 21,000 students.

Wake Forest checks in with an enrollment at around 7,600, and it just got to the ACC Championship.

It’s a very small, very good, very beautiful school nestled in among the seemingly gajillion other colleges, and it managed to create a nice niche for itself to be good enough to push past the North Carolinas, NC States, and the other ACC teams to play for the conference title.

The talent is nowhere near the level of several other ACC schools, but Wake Forest has managed to go bowling in each of the last seven years, has put together a slew of offensive powerhouse teams, and it all keeps on rolling.

Last year the offensive system and style were enough to keep up in shootout after shootout, and the result was the first winning record in the league since Clawson took over.

It’s hard to stay consistent in the ACC if you’re not Clemson – or Florida State when things are working right – and this almost certainly won’t be another ACC Championship-caliber campaign.

But Clawson has created what every coach of a very smart, smaller-school football program dreams of.

Wake Forest makes teams worry about what’s coming.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Wake Forest Top 10 Players

Wake Forest Schedule & Analysis

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT