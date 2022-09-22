Virginia vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Friday, September 23
Virginia vs Syracuse How To Watch
Date: Friday, September 23
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Virginia (2-1), Syracuse (3-0)
Virginia vs Syracuse Game Preview
Why Virginia Will Win
The offense hasn’t cranked it up yet.
The parts are there. Brennan Armstrong is a good veteran quarterback who has been just okay, but the explosion isn’t there – there’s more this group can do.
It’s going to show up at some point, but it might not need to if the grinding running game can hit the 240-yard mark like it did in two of the first three games.
On the other side, Syracuse might be 3-0, and it might have a passing game now, but the ground attack that was so devastating last season has been just okay.
The Orange D has been awful on third downs, the 30 penalties in three games are too many, and …
Why Syracuse Will Win
Virginia has a big, BIG problem with turnovers.
The eight giveaways spread out over the first three games have been part of the reason why the offense with all the high-powered talent has stalled.
The O line hasn’t been great, third down conversions have been like pulling teeth, and this isn’t the team to be playing against right now if everything isn’t working.
Syracuse is playing with some serious swag. It came out and rocked Louisville, didn’t panic late against Purdue, and it’s getting a hugely efficient passing year out of Garrett Shrader to do along with the running Sean Tucker, who hasn’t gotten going yet.
It also helps that …
– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Zero. That’s how many turnovers the Orange have given up so far.
That’s going to change relatively soon – expect two giveaways in this – but the team isn’t giving teams easy chances, and at the moment, Virginia needs them.
At some point the Cavalier offense will start to roll. Syracuse’s offense, though, will set too high a bar in this.
Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Line
Syracuse 27, Virginia 17
Line: Syracuse -9, o/u: 54
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Virginia vs Syracuse Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
