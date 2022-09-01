Virginia vs Richmond prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Virginia vs Richmond How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Virginia (0-0), Richmond (0-0)

Virginia vs Richmond Game Preview

Why Richmond Will Win

Can the Spiders hold up against the Virginia passing attack?

The secondary wasn’t bad last season, but the run defense should be the strength early on for a team coming off a strong year all-around defensively.

To stay alive, it’ll be about the turnovers. Richmond doesn’t have the offensive pop to keep up if Virginia gets rolling early, but the pass rush will be decent and there will be enough stops to keep this from getting ugly. As long as the Spider offense doesn’t turn the ball over – a big problem last year – this will be entertaining.

Why Virginia Will Win

Richmond doesn’t have the pop.

The downfield passing game won’t be able to do much deep, the ground game doesn’t have the ability to generate much of a push, and this really will be all about whether or not the Virginia offense can find a groove early and make the Spiders press.

Virginia might not bomb away like it did last year, but if it can get the running game going like new head coach Tony Elliott wants, it’ll keep the time of possession battle close.

The Cavaliers can’t let Richmond control the game.

What’s Going To Happen

Richmond will bring just enough defense to make Virginia try, but the Elliott era will get off to a good start with the offense coming up with a few early scoring drives to be able to cruise from there.

It won’t be totally smooth – the final score will be worse than the game – but it’ll be the tune-up needed for the new regime.

Virginia vs Richmond Prediction, Line

Virginia 38, Richmond 10

Line: Virginia -21.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Virginia vs Richmond Must See Rating: 1.5

