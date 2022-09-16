Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Virginia vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1)

Virginia vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Virginia is scuffling offensively.

It hasn’t been able to come up with the high-powered passing game of last year, and the running game fell short in the loss to Illinois last week.

It’s having problems moving the chains, the five turnovers were a problem, and the special teams aren’t doing enough to pick up the slack.

Old Dominion wasn’t able to recapture the magic of the shocking opening game win over Virginia Tech – the defense didn’t come through in the 39-21 loss at East Carolina – but the passing game was okay last week, the D showed it could take the ball away with five turnovers against the Hokies, and …

Why Virginia Will Win

Old Dominion’s offense can’t come up with a third down conversion.

It hit just 3-of-24 tries in the first two games, and the Virginia defense could use the help.

Virginia is just getting started. It has the parts to do more offensively, the defense has yet to give up 200 yards either rushing or receiving, and the pass rush should be a big bother in the Old Dominion backfield.

Come up with a few early scores, and there shouldn’t be too much of a worry about an offensive punch coming from the other side. There won’t be a problem as long as …

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia has to chill on the turnovers.

ODU already showed what it could do when it takes the ball away – again, it came up with five turnovers against Virginia Tech – and the Cavaliers lost the ball five times so far.

The offense has to be sharper throwing the ball, but the running game will get going a bit to take the pressure off of Brennan Armstrong. It won’t be an easy win, but the Cavaliers will stuff the Monarch ground game and keep it all simple.

They won’t give Old Dominion the easy opportunities they’ll need.

Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Virginia 34, Old Dominion 16

Line: Virginia -8.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Virginia vs Old Dominion Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

