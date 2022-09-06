Virginia vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Virginia vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Virginia (1-0), Illinois (1-1)

Virginia vs Illinois Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The first game of the Tony Elliott era worked out just fine.

The Cavaliers took a commanding halftime lead on Richmond and cruised from there – and it almost all came from the running game.

There was an almost perfect balance with bomber Brennan Armstrong throwing a few touchdown passes to go along with 105 rushing yards. Perris Jones added 104, and the offense moved the ball without any problems.

The balance is big against the Illini, but more importantly will be the third down conversions. Armstrong was great against the Spiders converting 7-of-12 chances as the team held the ball for almost 33 minutes.

Control the clock on Illinois, beat Illinois. However …

Why Illinois Will Win

Controlling the tempo against the Illini is far easier said than done.

The defense has been a rock so far against the run. Wyoming couldn’t get going, and Indiana didn’t go anywhere. Armstrong might have been able to take off and make things happen against Richmond, but he’s going to have to throw to win this.

That puts the game in the hands of the Illini defensive front that’s okay at generating pressure.

But it’s about the grind. Illinois had the ball for over 36 minutes against IU, Chase Brown has emerged as one of the nation’s better backs and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito has finally settled the program’s quarterback situation.

It’s all going to come down to …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. The four giveaways killed Illinois against Indiana, and there can’t be anything easy given to Virginia in this.

However, Armstrong and the passing game should keep things moving, the defensive front will lock in on Brown, and the deep passing game will overcome the power of the Illini front in a fun, tight game.

Virginia vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Virginia 26, Illinois 24

Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Virginia vs Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

