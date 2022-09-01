Virginia Cavaliers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Virginia Cavaliers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Virginia season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

Head Coach: Tony Elliott, 0-0, 1st year at Virginia

2021 Preview: Overall: 6-6, Conference: 4-4

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Virginia Top 10 Players | Virginia Schedule & Analysis

Virginia Cavaliers Preview 2022

Well that was weird.

Bronco Mendenhall was one of those coaches who was able to take whatever he had and make something great happen, but after going to the ACC Championship and the Orange Bowl in 2009, the program went 11-11, pretty much forgot how to play defense last year, and lost its last four games in the midst of the greatest offensive season in team history.

Enter Tony Elliott, a first time head coach who was way overdue to get a shot after years as a key assistant in the Clemson machine. He’s young, he knows how to coach up running backs, he knows how to recruit, and like all first time head coaches who get a shot, he knows how to bring the energy.

This is an interesting team with funky parts. Everything is still in place from the nation’s second-best passing game, but running backs have to emerge, the offensive line is all but starting over, and the defense that has a slew of good tacklers and experience has to figure out how to get into the backfield, come up with stops, and … play defense.

Not discounting that it wasn’t all that long ago that Virginia went from 2012 to 2017 without a winning season, a bowl appearance has to be a given with this team and this schedule.

Also a given is fun. If all else fails, start throwing again, and throw some more. This turned into a must-watch team in 2021, and now it should be a must-watch team that starts winning more in 2022.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Virginia Top 10 Players | Virginia Schedule & Analysis

Virginia Cavaliers Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT