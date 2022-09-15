Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Vanderbilt (2-1), Northern Illinois (1-1)

Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores continue to be solid against the run.

Granted, Hawaii doesn’t run much, and Elon and Wake Forest aren’t all that dangerous on the ground, but the Commodore defensive front has allowed under four yards per carry so far.

Northern Illinois can throw, but the O is at its best when it’s able to grind out the running game and take control between the tackles.

If the Vandy defensive front can make Huskie QB Rocky Lombardi press, and if its own passing game can keep the chains moving against a D that can’t come up with a third down stop, everything will be okay.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The Vandy offense was able to roll against the weak, but struggled last week against Wake Forest, the gashing runs weren’t there and the turnovers were.

The Huskies have only turned the ball over once so far. Penalties have been a wee bit of an issue, and again, third downs have been a big problem, but the defense is making up for issues by taking the ball away and doing a nice job against the run.

Make the Commodores throw, force two turnovers, and NIU will have a shot to pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Illinois has to be far, far better in the secondary to do this. Vanderbilt isn’t going to wing it around the yard, but it’ll keep things moving just enough to offset a spotty ground attack.

Neither defense will do anything outstanding, but the NIU O line will come up with a good game, the Commodore defensive front won’t get into the backfield, and the home side of this will make a big difference.

Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 34, Vanderbilt 30

Line: Northern Illinois -3, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

