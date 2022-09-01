Vanderbilt vs Elon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Vanderbilt vs Elon How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Vanderbilt (1-0), Elon (0-0)

Vanderbilt vs Elon Game Preview

Why Elon Will Win

The Phoenix bring an interesting mix to this.

Start with an offense that likely won’t turn the ball over much – it didn’t last year – and with an efficient passing attack that knows how to get things moving.

Quarterback Davis Cheek is done, but the receiving corps is solid, the passing game will be good, and the defense has enough playmakers to continue with its bend-don’t-break style.

All that, and Vanderbilt is coming off the long and enjoyable trip to Hawaii. But …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

63-10.

Hawaii might have been gutted and is starting over, and Vanderbilt was jacked to make an early statement, but you don’t roll up over 400 yards of rushing offense and over 600 yards in all if you don’t have a changed attitude and better team.

QB Mike Wright was amazing – 163 rushing yards and two scores with two touchdown passes – the defense held up just fine, and it turned into one of the programs most dominant performances in a long, long time.

If the offensive line plays like that again, forget it.

What’s Going To Happen

Elon isn’t going to bring any sort of a running game, and the passing attack isn’t dangerous enough to pose any sort of a real threat.

Is Vanderbilt’s mind going to be there? How do you get the intensity back up after making the trip to Honolulu?

It won’t be as amazing an effort, but the Commodores will easily go 2-0 for the first time wince 2018 with another good day on the ground.

Vanderbilt vs Elon Prediction, Line

Vanderbilt 41, Elon 13

Line: Vanderbilt -20, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



