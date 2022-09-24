UTSA vs Texas Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
UTSA vs Texas Southern How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 24
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
How To Watch: Stadium
Record: UTSA (1-2), Texas Southern (1-2)
UTSA vs Texas Southern Game Preview
Why Texas Southern Will Win
The Tigers have a good enough rushing offense to matter.
The’ve come up with with six interceptions so far in the three games, and the secondary hasn’t allowed too much through the air, but it’s the ground attack that needs to take over with a few good options to choose from.
For all of the good things UTSA is doing, it’s having a hard time coming up with third down stops, it’s allowing 39 points per game, and the run D is allowing 206 yards per game. But …
Why UTSA Will Win
Texas Southern isn’t Army running the ball.
It’s not Texas or Houston, either.
Texas Southern is a well-earned break for a UTSA that fought the good fight over the first three games and should be 2-1 right now.
Frank Harris continues to be among the best relatively unknown quarterbacks in the country, The UTSA ground attack that hasn’t been able to break free so far shouldn’t have much of a problem, and turnovers haven’t been an issue.
What’s Going To Happen
Texas Southern will bring the effort and have enough pop to put some points on the board, but the UTSA offense will go off in the first half and cruise in the second.
Again, after the first three games, the Roadrunners deserve this.
UTSA vs Texas Southern Prediction, Line
UTSA 55, Texas Southern 10
Line: UTSA -43.5, o/u: 68.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
UTSA vs Texas Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
