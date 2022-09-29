UTSA vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 30

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UTSA (2-2), Middle Tennessee (3-1)

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA continues to play really, really well, even if it’s not having the same results it enjoyed last year in its Conference USA championship season.

The two losses were out of conference so there’s still plenty of time to get everything right, and it starts here with one key part to its game.

Turnovers. Don’t give them up.

Middle Tennessee has been a menace at taking the ball away over the last few seasons, and it’s all kicking in full force with nine forced turnovers over the last three games including three in the stunning win over Miami.

UTSA, though, doesn’t screw up. Frank Harris is a strong veteran quarterback who makes the right reads and doesn’t force his throws, the offense has turned if over just four times in four games, and it all might be enough to push past the Middle Tennessee D that’s strong, but gives up lots of passing yards.

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Oh yeah, the win over Miami thing.

Middle Tennessee wasn’t on anyone’s radar after getting destroyed by James Madison to start the season, and beating Colorado State and Tennessee State didn’t do much of anything.

People sure as shoot noticed the 45-31 win over Miami, though.

The defense stuffed the run, forced three takeaways, and did it all with one of the nation’s most fearsome pass rushes that’s screwing up offenses over the last three weeks.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA’s offensive line is solid in pass protection and, again, Harris doesn’t get rattled.

The Roadrunner defense is a concern, but Middle Tennessee’s offense doesn’t open it up. It doesn’t run particularly well, and the 406 passing yards against Miami seems like a bit of an outlier for a passing game that’s more about the midrange accuracy.

Chase Cunningham will bomb away on the UTSA secondary, but Harris and company will have enough answers to keep pushing ahead.

This will be fun.

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

UTSA 38, Middle Tennessee 34

Line: UTSA -4.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

