UTEP vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

UTEP vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: UTEP (1-2), New Mexico (1-1)

UTEP vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners haven’t been able to recapture the glory and fun of last year, but it came through with a win over New Mexico State to try getting everything going.

Now it gets another team that should help out in a low scoring game.

The Miner defense struggled with North Texas and Oklahoma – not suprirrisng – but overall the team isn’t making a ton of mistakes, it was great against the Aggie passing game last week, and it should be able to hang with – if not hold down – a New Mexico offense that has to prove it can produce two games in a row.

However …

Why New Mexico Will Win

No, UTEP doesn’t have the same mojo.

It can’t push the ball down the field like it did when Jacob Cowing – now at Arizona – was the No. 1 target, and the running game isn’t there to rely on.

New Mexico couldn’t do anything offensively in the loss to Boise State last week, but the parts are there to pound away on a Miner run defense allowing over 200 yards per game and over five yards per carry.

The Lobo defense hasn’t been bad. It’s been good against the run, and it’s been great so far on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

That’s where New Mexico wins this. It’s going to come up with the third down stops that UTEP won’t.

The Lobos allowed Maine and Boise State to convert just 5-of-28 third down chances, and UTEP won’t fare much better. In a low scoring fight, every possession will matter.

UTEP vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

New Mexico 24. UTEP 13

Line: UTEP -2.5, o/u: 38

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

UTEP vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

