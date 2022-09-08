Utah vs Southern Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Utah vs Southern Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Utah (1-0), Southern Utah (1-0)

Utah vs Southern Utah Game Preview

Why Southern Utah Will Win

The Thunderbirds got to have some fun against St. Thomas of Minnesota – it’s still trying to play up to the FCS level after moving up from Division III last year – with a 44-13 win.

Justin Miller and the passing game were great, the defense forced four takeaways and held on drive after drive, and now the team gets a shot at a Utah team coming off a painfully tough road loss to Florida.

The Utes get San Diego State up next before the Pac-12 schedule kicks in. They’ll be looking at this as a scrimmage, and Southern Utah has to bomb away to try making this interesting.

However …

Why Utah Will Win

The Thunderbirds went 1-11 last season and still have a long, long way to go defensively.

Utah can run as much as it wants to in this, but the idea will be to get the timing and pop of the passing game down a bit better. Cameron Rising wasn’t bad – at least until the final interception when playing it safe and getting a field goal would’ve been just fine in the 29-26 loss – and it’s all going to kick in fast as the team tries to erase the pain of Gainesville.

What’s Going To Happen

Utah usually doesn’t use these types of games to bury teams. It gets the job done, gets the backups in, and gets out – it’s highly doubtful this will be a 65-0 wipeout, and it’s not likely that any sort of a statement will need to be made.

This is about tweaking, getting back on track, and getting ready for SDSU.

It’ll be over after a few drives.

Utah vs Southern Utah Prediction, Line

Utah 45, Southern Utah 3

Line: Utah -45, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Utah vs Southern Utah Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

