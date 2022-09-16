Utah vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Utah vs San Diego State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Utah (1-1), San Diego State (1-1)

Utah vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

Is this when the San Diego State defense starts playing the part?

The pass defense hasn’t been up to its normal snuff, but the talent is there to do a whole lot more than it came up with in the first two games. The run defense – as always with this program – is going to be nasty against the Ute running game, and other other side the running game should be okay.

Utah’s run defense is once again is going to be among the strongest in the nation, but it struggled against Florida to start the season and holding down Southern Utah wasn’t any big deal.

The Aztec ground game wasn’t bad in the loss to Arizona, and it rolled at will against Idaho State, but …

Why Utah Will Win

There’s absolutely no passing game coming from Braxton Burmeister and the San Diego State offense.

The Virginia Tech transfer is running well, and he’s dinking and dunking, but SDSU is awful on third downs, the O is averaging just 7.7 yards per completion, and Utah will jump on all of it.

To pull this off, the Aztecs have to make Utah play their style. They have to grind, control the clock, and hold up defensively on third downs, and that’s not happening.

Utah is dominating the time of possession battle, and San Diego State isn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State managed to pull off the 33-31 win last year with just 248 yards of total offense because the defense stepped up when it had to. That’s not happening this time around.

Utah’s run defense will hold up, it’ll keep the turnovers to a minimum – SDSU won’t get a slew of easy chances – and it’ll get a strong, workmanlike win thanks to better line play.

Utah vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

Utah 37, San Diego State 13

Line: Utah -22, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Utah vs San Diego State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

