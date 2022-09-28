Utah vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Utah vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Utah (3-1), Oregon State (3-1)

Utah vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

This is a far tougher out than it’s getting credit for.

Few were able to watch the thrilling 17-14 loss to USC, but the Beavers had the offensive powerhouse under wraps right up until the very last drive.

The O struggled against the Trojans and suffered from four turnovers, but the team was right there in the final moments.

The secondary had problems against Jake Haener and Fresno State, but it’s been great against everyone else – including Caleb Williams and his cast of all-star receivers.

On the other side, Chance Nolan and the passing game are pushing it down the field, and the offensive line is giving everyone time to work. It’s not gong to be able to power its way past the Utah defensive front, but it’ll hold its own against the pass rush.

However …

Why Utah Will Win

The Utah running game should rumble.

Oregon State isn’t generating a pass rush or enough plays in the backfield, and the defensive front is getting hit a bit too hard. It’s not getting gashed too badly, but it’s allowing 4.7 yards per carry and now it has to deal with the balanced and grinding consistency of this bunch.

The offense put San Diego State away after a few drives, and Arizona State wasn’t even close last week in the Utes’ methodical effort.

Utah will throw for 220 yards and run for over 200 because that’s what it does. Can Oregon State match the production and can it hold up?

Yeah, it has the ability to take the O up a few notches – it’s running well – but …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. They’re going to kill the Beavers.

Utah had one very, very, very, very unfortunate interception in the opening loss to Florida, and that’s been about it. It has given away one turnover per game. Oregon State lost the ball three times against Boise State and, again, the four picks against USC were devastating.

Utah has forced seven turnovers over the last three games, and it’ll get two here whether it needs them or not.

Utah vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Utah 34, Oregon State 17

Line: Utah -10.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Utah vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

