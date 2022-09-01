Utah Utes Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Utah Utes Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Utah season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Utah Utes Preview

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham, 144-70, 18th year at Utah

2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 10-4, Conference: 8-1

Utah Utes Preview 2022

Ooooooh, so UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten – and they’re taking their grand total of one Pac-12 Conference championship over the last 13 seasons with them.

Oregon and Utah. Those are the two power players in the Pac-12 over the last four seasons, and at the time this is being written, those two can be a good base to keep the conference strong.

(However, by the time you’re reading this, there’s a shot Oregon already has 18 different Big Ten uniform combinations picked out and Utah is packing the furniture for the Big 12.)

Yes, Utah pivoted a bit a few years ago to add more of a downfield passing game – that tweak ended up coinciding with USC being down and the rest of the Pac-12 South struggling – and it all fit in perfectly with the brutish style of the toughest team in the Pac-12.

The Utes continue to put together great lines, great defenses, and great running games year after year under Kyle Whittingham, and nothing about that changes now.

Let’s say it does go to the Big 12. With or without Oklahoma and Texas, Utah is right there in the mix to be the best program in the league.

And if it stays in the Pac-12, with or without USC and UCLA, as long as this formula stays in place, and even without divisions, it’s still strong enough now to expect Pac-12 Championship appearances – including this season.

