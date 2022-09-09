Utah State vs Weber State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Utah State vs Weber State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: Utah State (2-0), Weber State (1-0)

Utah State vs Weber State Game Preview

Why Weber State Will Win

Weber State had one of the better defenses in the FCS last year, and it’s going to be a killer this year. too. It all started out with a 41-5 win over Western Oregon, allowing just 132 yards of total offense with just three yards on the ground.

There were too many penalties, and the offense wasn’t always smooth, but there weren’t any issues after getting up fast. Now the Wildcats get a Utah State team that struggled a bit against a bad UConn team to start the season and got destroyed by a great Alabama team last week.

Why Utah State Will Win

As long as the Utah State offense is balanced and can get the ground game going like did against UConn, it’ll be fine.

The Alabama game was an outlier – that team will go 55-0 on most teams. The Aggies have enough talent on the offensive side to keep the mistakes to a minimum and keep the chains moving, and the defense shouldn’t have too many problems against a Weber State running game that doesn’t do much.

It’s about the defense. Utah State can’t turn the ball over – it only gave up two so far and the team is +2 overall. As long as there aren’t a slew of mistakes, all will be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Watch out.

Weber State is going to be cranked up to make a big statement, and it has the playmakers on defense to do it. However, the Utah State offense will be steady, it won’t screw up that much, and it’ll overcome a rocky day from the run defense to get out alive.

Weber State will have its chances, but it’ll come up with late misfires. Utah State will tack on a few scores to pull away.

Utah State vs Weber State Prediction, Line

Utah State 31, Weber State 23

Line: Utah State -7, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Utah State vs Weber State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

