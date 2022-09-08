USF vs Howard prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

USF vs Howard How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: USF (0-1), Howard (0-2)

USF vs Howard Game Preview

Why Howard Will Win

The Bison have to force mistakes and limit their own to stay in this.

They’re 0-2, but they weren’t bad in the 31-28 loss to Hampton last week with a big passing day from QB Quinton Williams in a furious fourth quarter rally to make it close.

The O has to be decent from the start – BYU scored 28 points on USF in the 50-21 win – the defense has to force at least three takeaways, and there can’t be the turnovers that helped Hampton take over the game.

Why USF Will Win

This is when the Bulls have to go off.

The defense wasn’t even close in the loss to BYU, but this week Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon will get more time to work and the running backs will rip off yards in chunks.

Howard wasn’t even close against the Hampton rushing attack, and this week the Bulls will get big gashes out of several backs – expect at least 200 yards and around seven yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a desperately needed easy win for a USF program that hasn’t known a victory since October of last year, and has just two wins since the beginning of 2020.

The Bulls will keep the offensive production going as they show a glimpse of what they might be capable of.

USF vs Howard Prediction, Line

USF 52, Howard 14

Line:USF -35.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

USF vs Howard Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

