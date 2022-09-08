USC vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

USC vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: USC (1-0), Stanford (1-0)

USC vs Stanford Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

It was one game against Rice, but …

Yeeeeeeeeeesh.

It took about a quarter to get up and rolling, and then the fun began as Caleb Williams did whatever he wanted, Jordan Addison caught two touchdown passes, the defense found its legs in the second half and finished with four takeaways, and it all worked in the 66-14 win.

Stanford still has to prove it has the offense to keep up.

It might have been great against Colgate, and it might have been able to take down USC last year – which led to the firing of Clay Helton and the shame-spiral of a 2021 season – but can it keep up with this?

The Trojan lines are in place, the all-star parts got their warm-up in, the defense generated three pick sixes, and …

Why Stanford Will Win

For all the pyrotechnics and amazing play from the offense, there were a few moments when things weren’t perfect for USC.

It’s nitpicking – there was only one great run – but the defensive front gave up a few too many rushing yards overall, and most of the 146 allowed on the ground led to two long, drawn out first half scoring drives.

Stanford might not have the lines in place it enjoyed when it was rocking and rolling a few years ago, but Tanner McKee is a talented passer – he was sharp in the 41-10 win over Colgate – the running game was solid, and there’s going to be a big-time attitude.

You don’t think Stanford – along with the rest of the Pac-12 – is sick of hearing about USC, do you?

The Trojans now have to prove their lines are stronger and the star-power pieces really are in sync.

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford will be tough for just over a quarter.

The running game will fire up and grind early on, the defense will come up with a few big stops, and social media will scream and yell about how overrated all the Trojan hype is.

And then America will be reintroduced to Caleb Williams.

The floodgates will open, the Cardinal won’t be able to keep up the pace, and the college football world will jump on the bandwagon.

USC vs Stanford Prediction, Line

USC 38, Stanford 14

Line: USC -9, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

USC vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

