USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: 2022 Week 2

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 2 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Rankings: 2022 Week 2

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

25 Pitt Panthers 1-1 157 (14)

24 Oregon Ducks 1-1 197 (24)

23 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 279 (NR)

22 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 285 (6)

21 Florida Gators 1-1 297 (19)

20 Texas Longhorns 1-1 306 (22)

19 Baylor Bears 1-1 531 (8)

18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 540 (21)

17 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 552 (23)

16 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 556 (NR)

15 Utah Utes 1-1 673 (15)

14 BYU Cougars 2-0 739 (25)

13 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 805 (16)

12 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 816 (13)

11 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 857 (17)

10 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 901 (20)

9 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 1026 (11)

8 USC Trojans 2-0 1133 (12)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 1137 (10)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1253 (7)

5 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 1370 (5)

4 Clemson Tigers 2-0 1387 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 1514 1 1st place vote (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 1574 25 1st place votes (2)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 1592 39 1st place votes (1)

