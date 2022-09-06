USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: 2022 Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Rankings: 2022 Week 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.
25 BYU Cougars 1-0 (NR)
24 Oregon Ducks 0-1 206 (12)
23 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 292 (24)
22 Texas Longhorns 1-0 351 (18)
21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 421 (19)
20 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 421 (21)
19 Florida Gators 1-0 469 (NR)
18 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 495 (20)
17 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 554 (23)
16 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 591 (17)
15 Utah Utes 0-1 605 (8)
14 Pitt Panthers 1-0 624 (16)
13 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 642 (13)
12 USC Trojans 1-0 849 (15)
11 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 860 (14)
– CFN Rankings 1 to 131: After Week 1