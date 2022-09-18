USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3

Where are all the top teams in the Week 3 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Pitt 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; TCU 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; LSU 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

25 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 234 (13)

24 Washington Huskies 3-0 244 (NR)

23 BYU Cougars 2-1 253 (14)

22 Florida Gators 2-1 297 (21)

21 Michigan State Spartans 2-1 305 (9)

– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 3

20 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 385 (22)

19 Texas Longhorns 2-1 438 (20)

18 Oregon Ducks 2-1 468 (24)

17 Baylor Bears 2-1 507 (19)

16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 529 (18)

15 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 579 (23)

14 Utah Utes 2-1 726 (15)

13 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 734 (17)

12 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 826 (16)

11 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 919 (12)

– College Football Rankings Week 3 1-131

10 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 934 (11)

9 Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 1063 (10)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 1161 (7)

7 USC Trojans 3-0 1183 (8)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 1281 (6)

– AP Poll, Week 3

5 Clemson Tigers 3-0 1362 (4)

4 Michigan Wolverines 3-0 1379 (5)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 1505 1 1st place vote (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 1580 24 1st place votes (1)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 1594 40 1st place votes (2)

