USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3

Where are all the top teams in the Week 3 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
USA TODAY Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Pitt 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; TCU 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; LSU 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1
25 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 234 (13)
24 Washington Huskies 3-0 244 (NR)
23 BYU Cougars 2-1 253 (14)
22 Florida Gators 2-1 297 (21)
21 Michigan State Spartans 2-1 305 (9)
20 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 385 (22)
19 Texas Longhorns 2-1 438 (20)
18 Oregon Ducks 2-1 468 (24)
17 Baylor Bears 2-1 507 (19)
16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 529 (18)
15 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 579 (23)
14 Utah Utes 2-1 726 (15)
13 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 734 (17)
12 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 826 (16)
11 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 919 (12)
