Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 1? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 1 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 1
25 Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 (NR)
14 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 (13)
23 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 (24)
22 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 (23)
21 Oregon Ducks 0-1 (12)
20 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 (21)
19 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (20)
18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 (19)
17 Texas Longhorns 1-0 (18)
16 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (17)
15 Pitt Panthers 1-0 (16)
14 Utah Utes 0-1 (8)
13 Florida Gators 1-0 (NR)
12 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 (14)
11 Baylor Bears 1-0 (10)
