UNLV vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

UNLV vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (2-1), Utah State (1-2)

UNLV vs Utah State Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

Is UNLV … good?

It pushed Cal way too hard, and then it ripped up North Texas 58-27 with a great day from the ground game to put the dream of a bowl game on the table.

All of a sudden, the Rebel pass rush is great, there aren’t the big mistakes there’ve been in the past – just one turnover so far – and the defensive front is holding up just fine.

Utah State can’t keep the chains moving, the passing game isn’t doing enough, and it can’t close out drives with points scoring just 43% of the time in the red zone.

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies are having a slew of issues, but the line is coming up with plenty of tackles for loss and they’re not having too many problems with turnovers – the D is keeping things neutral.

UNLV might not be screwing up, but there are a few too many penalty yards – it’s getting hit with the big kind for lots of yards per flag – and defensively it has to hold up against the pass a bit more.

North Texas and Cal were each able to throw well – Cal connected on the midrange throws and UNT bombed away – and Utah State could use the help.

The Aggies threw against UConn in the season opening win, forget about the Alabama game, and nothing worked in the loss to Weber State.

With two weeks off, there’s been time to work out the kinks.

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State will be better offensively than it’s been ver the last few games, but the defense won’t be able to help the cause.

The run defense will give up over 200 yards, UNLV will do a good job of limiting the mistakes, and one of the rising stories in college football will continue.

The Rebel defensive front will be good enough when it has to.

UNLV vs Utah State Prediction, Line

UNLV 34, Utah State 30

Line: UNLV -3, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UNLV vs Utah State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

