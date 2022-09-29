UNLV vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30

UNLV vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 30

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (3-1), New Mexico (2-2)

UNLV vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

Start with this – the Lobos are scoring a bit.

They couldn’t do it in the loss to LSU last week, but compared to last year when there was no offense at all as the season went on, at least the attack put up some points over the first three games including a 27-10 win over a UTEP team that stunned Boise State.

The big mistakes aren’t there with just four turnovers on the year – oddly enough, they came in the two wins and there weren’t any giveaways in the two loss – and the defensive front is just disruptive enough to matter.

There’s a pass rush, and it’s going to be a pain against a UNLV offensive line that allows way too many plays in the backfield.

Why UNLV Will Win

The Rebels are playing really, really well.

New Mexico might not be screwing up, but UNLV is really limiting the mistakes with just one lonely interception against Cal as the only turnover so far.

There’s a steady passing game with QB Doug Brumfield doing a nice job of keeping the O moving – he’s taking the throws that are there – and the running game is working just enough to carry its share of the weight. It might not be consistent, but it’s not bad.

The offense has been a pleasant surprise, and the defense has been a total stunner.

The run defense leads the Mountain West, it’s allowing under three yards per carry, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oh yeah, and that improved New Mexico offense … it’s the second-worst in American in yards per game.

The Lobos aren’t going to be able to run a lick, but the defense will do just enough to keep the somewhat balanced Rebel attack from going off.

Brumfield won’t light up the New Mexico secondary, but he’ll be good enough. Just a few scoring drives in the first half will get this done.

UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

UNLV 31, New Mexico 17

Line: UNLV -14.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UNLV vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

