UMass vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

UMass vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UMass (1-2), Temple (1-2)

UMass vs Temple Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

The running game has to get moving right away.

UMass doesn’t even pretend to have a passing game at this point – the 105 yards in the win over Stony Brook represents a season high – and there aren’t that many gashing runs. However, the Minutemen are able to bash out 188 yards per game, they do a good job of controlling the clock, and they should be able to keep the score low and in range throughout.

Temple’s offense isn’t good enough to consistently move the chains, there’s no real ground game, and …

Why Temple Will Win

The defense will have to win this.

In the first year under head coach Stan Drayton, the pass rush has stepped up in a big way. The line should stop the UMass offense before it gets going, and that should be enough to offset a rough attack that’s struggling to get going.

As long as the defense is coming up with around ten tackles for loss, it should be doing its job throughout.

What’s Going To Happen

Points will be hard to come by.

UMass got rocked by Tulane and Toledo, but it’s playing a defense its own size. It should be able to run enough to matter, but the Temple D will be better, there will be some semblance of a passing attack, and the home side will get through a low-scoring grind.

UMass vs Temple Prediction, Line

Temple 26, UMass 16

Line: Temple -9.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UMass vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

