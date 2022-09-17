UMass vs Stony Brook prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

UMass vs Stony Brook How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: UMass (0-2), Stony Brook (0-1)

UMass vs Stony Brook Game Preview

Why Stony Brook Will Win

In two games, the University of Massachusetts football team has thrown for 65 yards more than you have.

The passing attack didn’t do much of anything in blowout losses to Tulane and Toledo, and now it’s up to the Seawolves of Stony Brook to make the Minutemen have to press.

Stony Brook lost to Rhode Island to start the season, but it wasn’t bad, it was down 21-14 going into the fourth quarter, and then the game got away from it.

Stop the run, stop UMass, but …

Why UMass Will Win

The UMass running game is working.

Head coach Don Brown has a plan. Run, run some more, and stay committed to it. That might not have worked out so well when the team was getting blasted in the first two games, but that’s going to set the tone for winnable games going forward.

QB Gino Campiotti and Tim Baldwin are a good rushing complement to Ellis Merriweather, and now the style has been established.

What’s Going To Happen

The UMass running game will come through.

The defense might be having issues, and Stony Brook will run little bit, too, but the Minutemen will be more effective on the ground.

That’s a must considering neither team will be able to throw.

UMass vs Stony Brook Prediction, Line

UMass 27, Stony Brook 23

Line: Stony Brook -2.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UMass vs Stony Brook Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

