UMass vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

UMass vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UMass (1-3), Eastern Michigan (2-2)

UMass vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

The running game hasn’t been bad.

It’s been a grind to get the passing attack going, but the run defense hasn’t been gouged, there are enough third down stops to matter, and the offensive line is averaging 186 yards per game all while doing a great job of controlling the tempo of the game.

Eastern Michigan might have been great at times, but it got rumbled on by Buffalo last week, it’s allowing close to five yards per carry, and …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

UMass doesn’t score.

The running game might be fine, but there’s no passing game to worry about and there’s a big problem putting the biscuit in the basket.

The Minutemen try to slow games down to a crawl to keep them close, but they’re dead last in the nation in scoring with just 40 points in four games.

Eastern Michigan can make this easy. Load up against the run, keep the nation’s worst passing game from hitting the third down throws, and keep the mistakes to a minimum.

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers aren’t much of an issue for Eastern Michigan – other than the five given away against Louisiana – and there won’t be any need to take too many chance.

UMass – for all of its problems – should keep this from getting too far out of hand, but again, it’s just not going to score enough.

UMass vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 38, UMass 10

Line: Eastern Michigan -20, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

UMass vs Eastern Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

